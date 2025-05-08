Death toll in Bikaner gas cylinder blast rises to eight

Jaipur, May 8 The death toll in the Bikaner gas cylinder blast has risen to eight after five more bodies were recovered from the rubble on Thursday.

The explosion, which occurred on Wednesday at Madan Market, was caused by a gas cylinder.

According to officials and locals, at the market, known for its jewellery-making shops, shopkeepers reportedly stored large LPG cylinders and refilled smaller ones from them - a dangerous practice that is believed to have led to the blast.

A shopkeeper said the explosion was loud like an air strike. Many shops were severely damaged, and gold worth lakhs of rupees remains buried under the debris.

Jeweller Vikas Soni, who narrowly escaped the blast, said he was running late to meet a client - a delay that ultimately saved his life.

"I was just ten minutes late. Had I been on time, I might not have survived," he said. His shop, which had about 160 grams of gold, was also destroyed.

According to him, the market housed about 25 shops, each holding an average of 100 grams of gold.

Authorities have said that both basement floors collapsed entirely, and it's still unclear how many people were inside at the time of the explosion.

Police and rescue teams fear the death toll may rise further as recovery efforts continue.

Locals confirmed that illegal LPG cylinders were commonly used in the market, which is considered an unauthorised structure.

During the evacuation, police removed at least 10 large LPG cylinders, and more are expected to be found.

The bodies are charred beyond recognition.

One body found Thursday morning was identified by the victim's shirt, while another, recovered on Wednesday, was recognised by a ring.

A large crowd remains gathered outside the market, with many people still searching for missing family members believed to have been working there at the time of the blast. So far, eight bodies have been recovered, of which five have been identified.

The deceased include Aslam (35) of Bungalow Nagar, Sachin Soni (22) of Goldsmiths Ki Guwar, Salman (30) of Bengal, Kishan Soni (30), and Lalchand. Two of the victims remain unidentified.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "The news of the loss of life caused by a gas cylinder explosion in Bikaner is very sad and heartbreaking."

"The district administration has been continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations, and proper treatment and medical facilities are being provided to the injured. I pray to Lord Rama to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and speedy recovery of the injured."

Former CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragic death of nine people in a gas cylinder explosion in Bikaner. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May God grant them the strength to bear this unbearable suffering in this difficult time. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

