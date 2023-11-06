Death toll in Kerala blasts rises to four as another woman succumbs

Kochi, Nov 6 With another woman succumbing to her injuries eight days after two explosions rocked the Christian convention centre of Jehovah Witness here, the death toll reached four early on Monday.

On October 29, two explosions at the prayer hall killed a woman instantly. Two others succumbed to their injuries later.

Early this morning, 61-year-old Molly Joy, who had suffered 80 per cent burns, lost her battle for life.

Currently, ten people are under treatment, of which the condition of two continues to be serious.

The accused - Dominic Martin who belongs to the same prayer group walked into a police station in Thrissur hours after the blast took place and owned up to the crime.

Presently under judicial custody, Martin's custody ends today and the police probe team is expected to seek his custody as they want to make sure that they leave nothing to chance as confusion still is there if Martin who returned from UAE two months back where he worked, did the crime alone.

Meanwhile, the prayer congregation which was continuing their daily prayer session online after the explosion, on Sunday commenced the physical congregation amidst tight screening and security protocols.

