Debate people's issues within Assembly: Dy CM Shivakumar to K’taka BJP

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 13 Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday criticised the BJP for protesting outside the House rather than taking up people's issues within the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, he said, "The people of the State have elected 65 legislators from the BJP to take up their issue in the Assembly. Instead, the BJP legislators are protesting outside the House, what is the use of it?"

"It is very clear from their behaviour that there is no unity in the BJP. The reason the government has built Suvarna Soudha is to discuss issues facing North Karnataka. The BJP has to raise their voice for the people within the House. Instead, they are raising their voice outside Suvarna Soudha. What purpose does it serve,” he said.

“The lack of strength and coordination in the BJP is glaring. If former Chief Minister Yediyurappa wants to raise issues of the people, let him do so in the House. Let him get elected from a constituency and come to the House,” he added.

Asked if the government was preparing to initiate another inquiry into the Ramesh Jarkiholi incident, he said he was not aware of it.

