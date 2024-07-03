Debt-ridden Assistant Professor kills father in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, July 3 In a shocking incident, a senior faculty of a private law college here stabbed his father to death over a money-related dispute at Rangamatia on Wednesday morning.

The accused, Anirudha Choudhury, who works as an Assistant Professor, used to stay with his wife at an apartment near his parent's residence in Rangamatia area under Mancheswar police station limits of the city.

Anirudha was reportedly residing at his parent's (65-year-old deceased Sunil Choudhury and his wife Sunita Choudhury) apartment for the past few days.

As per the sources, the deceased father and accused Anirudha engaged in a heated argument reportedly over monetary issues during the wee hours on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Anirudha suddenly became furious and in a fit of rage, stabbed his father with a sharp weapon multiple times before his mother Sunita.

A profusely bleeding Sunil was immediately rushed to the Capital hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to media persons, DCP Prateek Singh said that Mancheswar Police has already arrested the accused who is also the son of the deceased, and have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He added that the investigation has been initiated. The weapon of offence, apparel worn by the accused and other evidence are being collected from the crime scene. Singh said that police will also record the statements of witnesses including the deceased’s wife and other relatives.

“We came to know from preliminary investigation that the accused, who works as a faculty in a private college in the city, was under severe depression due to huge debt. The accused had asked for monetary help from his father who refused to give him money. So, an angry Anirudha assaulted him today early this morning,” said DCP Singh.

