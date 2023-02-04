Debutants Mumbai Meteors set to face fan-favourites Calicut Heroes in their opening contest of RuPay Prime Volleyball League Season 2

Bangalore, 4 February: The second day of action in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League season 2 will see Calicut Heroes and Mumbai Meteors clash at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru for their first match of the season. Calicut Heroes, who finished fourth in the previous season, will be eager to start their campaign with a win. While the Mumbai Meteors are playing their debut season, their squad boasts an exciting mix of youth and experience.



The match is expected to be a thrilling encounter between two evenly matched teams, with the captains eager to get the season off to a winning start. The presence of fans in the stadium after last season's absence due to the pandemic will add to the atmosphere and make for a memorable opening match.



Speaking ahead of the exciting contest, Karthik A, the captain of the Mumbai Meteors, said, "The squad is really excited for the first match, and we cannot wait to get started."



"We are feeling pretty confident, and the inclusion of fans in the stadium should add to the energy levels."



Karthik then praised Meteors Head Coach Sunny Joseph, explaining how his presence has boosted the camp ahead of what promises to be a thrilling match.



"It is a completely different experience for our training under Sunny Sir. He really believes in all of us and is confident in our abilities. It really helps in keeping the squad motivated."



Calicut Heroes captain Matt Hilling, a USA veteran with vast experience, is also playing his first season in RuPay Prime Volleyball League. He shared his satisfaction with their preparation and overall experience.



"It has been an amazing experience in India. We have been training hard as a unit since January 15th, and hopefully, the performances will reflect that. Communication has been smooth and efficient between all of us as well," Hilling said.



When asked about his expectations from their encounter against the Meteors, he expects a hard-fought game. "I think we can expect all games to be very competitive; the shortened format and the Super Point and Super Serve mean you cannot afford to let your guard down."



The league will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 2 (Malayalam) channels in India and will be streamed on Volleyball World TV outside the Indian subcontinent, starting February 4 (Saturday.



About RuPay Prime Volleyball League



RuPay Prime Volleyball League, powered by A23, is India's only private sports league. After successfully completing Season 1 in February 2022, the league is back with Season 2. Season 2 of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League is scheduled to take place between 4th February - 5th March 2023. This will also be the first time the league will be featured in front of passionate sports fans across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi. For PVL Season 2, the commercial arm of the global body of Volleyball (Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB), Volleyball World has joined hands with PVL coming on board as the International streaming partners in a multiyear association. Sony Sports Network continues to be the host broadcaster, and the fans are looking forward to the exciting 31 games to be played in Season 2 of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23.



About RuPay



RuPay, the flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), came on board last year as the title sponsor of the Prime Volleyball League and has acquired the title sponsorship rights for three years.