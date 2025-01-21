Decades-old demand fulfilled: Residents of J&K's Samba on rapid construction of bridge over Basantar

New Delhi, Jan 21 As construction for a bridge is underway over the Basantar river that will connect two blocks of Jammu and Kashmir's Sambha directly to the city, its residents thanked the Modi government for fulfilling their 50-year-old demand.

This vital project will benefit the residents of Block Sumb and Block Nud.

The bridge, once completed, is expected to not only ease transportation but also play a crucial role in the region's overall development. Residents expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing their long-pending demand.

Sohan Lal Sharma, a resident, shared his joy, stating, "This bridge has been our long-standing demand, and now it's finally becoming a reality. It will significantly benefit our blocks. I thank the central government for initiating this project. The bridge will open doors to better education, healthcare, and business opportunities."

Another resident, Ashok Kumar, said, "We are elated about the bridge's construction, which we've been demanding for years. Previous governments ignored our pleas, but the Narendra Modi government has addressed our needs. This bridge will ease travel, especially during the monsoon when the area becomes muddy and inaccessible.”

Construction is expected to be completed within five to six months.

Samba Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Sharma emphasised the project's importance, stating that the bridge will eliminate challenges faced during rains, including severe flooding.

Residents hope the bridge will transform their lives, boosting connectivity, local development, and the region's economy.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is a nationwide plan to provide good all-weather road connectivity to unconnected villages.

The Union Government has been striving to establish high and uniform technical and management standards and facilitate policy formulation and planning at the state level to ensure sustainable management of the rural road network.

