Decapitated body found in Telangana, probe on into suspected human sacrifice

Hyderabad, Jan 13 The body of a man, whose severed head was placed at an idol's feet at a temple in Telanagana's Nalgonda district on Monday, was finally found at Turkayamjal in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday, police said.

The decapitated body of Jahender Naik, 30, was recovered from the site of an under-construction building. Police further intensified the probe to solve the mystery behind the gruesome murder.

The Devarakonda division police were probing the case from all angles including human sacrifice.

The severed head was found at the feet of the deity at Mettu Mahankali temple on the outskirts of Kurmedu village the Hyderabad-Nagarjunasagar highway in Nalgonda district on Monday.

Police did not find any signs of the murder in the temple premises or the surrounding areas and suspected that he was murdered at some other place and his head was dumped at the temple.

Police had formed eight special teams to identify the victim and solve the case. Shankar Naik from Shunyapahad village in Suryapet district identified the severed head as that of his son, Jahender Naik.

The youth was mentally not stable and was not staying with family. He was living on streets and was also found to be begging on premises of a temple at Turkayamjal.

Police struggled to find clues as the victim was mentally unstable and was not using a mobile phone. From Turkayamjal to the village where the severed head was found, police scanned CCTV footage at various points. The investigating officers also questioned people in the area where the victim was often found.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Rama Rajeshwari on Wednesday visited the temple where the severed head was found and reviewed the progress in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor