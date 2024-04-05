Decision on PM Candidate Will Be Taken After Lok Sabha Polls, Says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party introduced its manifesto named "Nyay Patra" on Friday for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with a central focus on the theme of justice. Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, said that the INDIA bloc has decided we are fighting ideological election; decision on PM candidate will be taken after polls.

INDIA bloc has decided we are fighting ideological election; decision on PM candidate will be taken after polls: Rahul Gandhi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2024

We need to understand the foundation of the strategy made by RSS, BJP and PM Modi. The way Adani has a monopoly in ports, infrastructure and defence, in the same way PM Modi has made a monopoly in political finance by using ED, CBI and Income Tax, he further said.

Also Read| Congress Manifesto for 2024 Elections: Abolish Agnipath Scheme To Granting Rs.1 Lakh to Every Indian Poor Family

Mallikarjun Kharge said that those who are corrupt are joining BJP, the reason is that PM Modi wants to keep control of political finance monopoly. This manifesto has not been made by the Congress party, it has been made by the people of the country, we have only written this manifesto. We have made our manifesto after talking to thousands of people.