Decision on UCC rollout will be taken at the right time: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 27 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said people wanted the Universal Civil Code (UCC) to be implemented across the country and a decision on its rollout in the state will be taken at the right time.

Responding to a media query on the UCC implementation in the neighbouring and BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, becoming the first state to implement it, BJP leader and second-time Chief Minister said, “The whole country is serious about UCC. People want it to be implemented across the country,” adding, “The decision will be taken on the UCC at the right time.”

Listing out achievements of his government in the first 100 days of the party’s third consecutive helm, Saini told the media here, he said, “We are supplying water to Delhi from Sonipat. You can get it checked; anyone can come and verify the quality of water we are providing.”

He was responding to a question on AAP leader and former Chief Minister's claims that the BJP government in Haryana has been sending toxic water through the Yamuna to Delhi.

On the occasion, Saini digitally inaugurated 324 creche centres to mark the completion of 100 days of the third term of the government.

He said that the government has issued appointment letters to 25,000 youths as soon as he took office. These recruitments were done before the Assembly elections, but due to the Model Code of Conduct, the Election Commission had put a stop to it.

The Chief Minister said his government “is working with the speed of three times.” “We made 240 promises to the people in our Sankalp Patra (assembly election manifesto), out of which 18 resolutions have been fulfilled and the work is going on rapidly to implement six other promises,” he said.

“Fifty more resolutions have been sent for administrative approval,” Saini was categorically clear in saying.

Taking a jibe at the neighbouring Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, he said the government has almost two years left of its tenure, but it has not even bothered to implement its election manifesto.

The Chief Minister said that we have started organizing the samadhan shivirs to redress the grievances of the people.

“We have resolved 45,000 public complaints in 100 days on the Samadhan portal,” he said.

On procurement of crops on the minimum support price (MSP), the Chief Minister said Haryana is the first state in the country which is buying 24 crops at MSP.

“Not only this, the money of the farmers is sent to their account within 48 hours of selling the crop,” he added.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor