Decision on victory parade of RCB team in Bengaluru soon: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 4 As fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team in Bengaluru are eagerly awaiting the victory parade and fan celebration event, following the team lifting the IPL trophy after 18 years of hits and misses, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated on Wednesday that the government is still discussing the celebration and victory parade of the RCB team in Bengaluru.

Following their thrilling victory against the Punjab Kings team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Virat Kohli-led team is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed that the RCB management has decided to hold a victory parade between 4 pm and 5 pm, from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru.

After the victory, celebrations erupted across India. Now, the focus has shifted to Bengaluru, as lakhs of fans are preparing to offer a grand homecoming to the RCB team.

Virat Kohli has confirmed the victory parade and fan celebrations. Sources have also confirmed the participation of cricket legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. The decision of the Karnataka government regarding the arrangements is now awaited.

Dy CM Shivakumar, who also serves as Bengaluru Development Minister and incharge Minister of Bengaluru city, spoke to the media at his residence, stating that the details were being worked out and a final decision in this regard would be made soon.

Shivakumar stated, "The RCB team has brought pride and honour. I have watched every moment of the match. We congratulate the team on behalf of the people of Karnataka. They are coming, and in that regard, the police officers and our government are discussing how to felicitate the team."

"We will inform you about the details soon. We are discussing specifics such as the timing, where the programme should be held, and how it should be organised. I will need to speak to the Home Minister and the Bengaluru Police Commissioner regarding this. The public should not be inconvenienced by traffic, and at the same time, the players should be honoured," Shivakumar maintained.

When asked whether this was happening today, Shivakumar reiterated that he would give the details soon.

When it was brought to his notice that the RCB team management had already taking a decision on the victory parade in Bengaluru, Shivakumar maintained that the government needs to make the necessary pre-arrangements for the event.

"They are in high spirits after the victory. Youths will throng the venue; who will control the crowd? We have to manage this, and the police will have to control the crowds. Against this background, we are making preparations. Our Home Minister and Bengaluru Police Commissioner will finalise the details soon," Shivakumar stated.

"I have to go to court now, and I will be back soon to join them," he concluded.

