Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur

Shimla, Jan 20 Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday demanded to declare a public holiday in the state in honour of the grand event.

“Keeping in view the public sentiment, the state government should also consider declaring a holiday on January 22,” Thakur said in a statement.

“This will be a major decision in view of the faith and devotion of lakhs of families and the blessings of Lord Ram,” he added.

The call for a state holiday comes a day after the Centre and many BJP-ruled states have announced either a 'half-day' of full-day holiday to mark the ceremony.

