‘Declare wet-drought’: Maha Congress to govt after crops damaged due to heavy rains

Mumbai, Aug 20 The Congress party on Wednesday demanded that the state government should declare a wet-drought in the wake of damage caused by heavy rains and floods to the agriculture and other properties, and immediately provide an assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to the farmers.

The Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said the declaration of a wet drought is necessary as in the last few days heavy rains have caused flooding in several parts of the state. Rainwater has entered farmlands, leading to massive crop losses, with standing crops being washed away. Agricultural crops over 15 lakh acres of farm land have been severely damaged.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sapkal further stated that nearly 17 districts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Western Maharashtra have been severely hit by the rains, while North Maharashtra and Konkan too have suffered significant damage.

He said that crops like jowar, bajra, urad, maize, soybean, moong, cotton, tur, fruits, and vegetables have sustained heavy losses. Thousands of hectares of sugarcane have also been badly affected. In some places, farmers’ livestock has been washed away, while in the Nanded district, there has even been loss of life. Already struggling farmers have been pushed into a deeper crisis by nature’s fury.

“Although the state government has ordered panchanamas (damage assessments), the government must set aside all rules, conditions, and limitations during this difficult period and provide direct relief to farmers. The Congress Party also demands that in cases where there has been loss of life, the families of the victims should be assisted with compassion,” said Sapkal.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has instructed all agencies to be on alert mode to control the situation.

The district collectors have been asked to provide immediate assistance in case of loss of life, livestock and damage to houses. Panchnamas should also be done immediately for the damage to agriculture, and action has been taken to provide compensation as per the norms of NDRF, he told reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting reviewed the situation arising from heavy rains.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the situation arising out of the heavy and incessant rains and flash floods in various parts of Maharashtra.

“As the Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rains are likely to continue in the coming days, the district administration, disaster management system and local self-government bodies should remain alert. Instructions have been given to the district administration to immediately relocate citizens at risk due to floods or landslides to safe places and keep NDRF and SDRF teams ready for rescue and relief work,” he said.

Pawar further stated that the instructions have also been given for conducting an immediate assessment of the damage to crops, houses or other properties due to rain and submit a report to the government. Also, all departments should work in coordination to ensure that essential services like hospitals, schools, shelter centres, roads, bridges, electricity and water supply are not disrupted.

--IANS

sj/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor