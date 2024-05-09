Decline in Hindu population is a concern, says BJP leader CT Ravi

Bengaluru, May 9 Former national general secretary of the BJP, C.T. Ravi has expressed concern over the decline in the Hindu population and an increase in the Muslim population between 1950 and 2015.

Talking to IANS on Thursday, he warned against overlooking the historical consequences of such shifts, pointing to examples like the creation of Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh due to demographic changes.

Ravi emphasized that demographic shifts can lead to feelings of insecurity and threaten the stability of the Constitution. He argued that if the population demographics continue to change, there could be a loss of cultural and religious freedoms, with festivals and celebrations coming under the control of specific groups. He also raised concerns about issues such as cow slaughter and 'love jihad' going unchecked.

In light of these concerns, the BJP leader proposed two solutions. Firstly, he advocated for increased societal awareness to prevent religious conversions and encourage resistance against demographic changes. Secondly, he called for legislative measures to address these issues, suggesting that laws need to be enacted to maintain social harmony and protect the rights of all citizens.

Ravi cautioned against forgetting the historical significance of regions like Pakistan and Afghanistan, which were once part of India, and highlighted the need to educate future generations about the realities of India's partition and the plight of refugees. He stressed the importance of acknowledging historical events and learning from them to prevent similar challenges in the future.

