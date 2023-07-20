Decomposed body of man found inside house in Delhi
By IANS | Published: July 20, 2023 09:05 PM 2023-07-20T21:05:32+5:30 2023-07-20T21:10:08+5:30
New Delhi, July 20 The decomposed body of a 35-year-old man was found inside a flat in south Delhi's Mehrauli area on Thursday, the police said.
The deceased was identified as Varun Prakash Singh, a resident of Panchvati Apartment in Mehrauli.
A neighbour informed the police after a foul smell emanated from the house.
A senior police officer said that it was learnt that Singh was alone as the house was locked from inside.
"It doesn't look to be a murder as of now, however, action under 174 CrPC is being taken. Any further action will be taken on the basis of the autopsy report," the police officer added.
