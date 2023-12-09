Decomposed body of woman found inside flat in south Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 9 Decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside a flat in south Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Saniya Rai and she was living in the house on rent at Kherki Extension in Malviya Nagar area.

Sharing the details, the official said that on Friday at around 7:30 p.m, a police control room call was received at Malviya Nagar police station regarding a foul smell coming from a flat following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“The caller, who is also the owner of the property, told police that a woman stays in the flat and they haven’t seen her for the last 10-15 days,” said a senior police official.

Upon reaching the spot, the owner said that he had given the first floor of the building on rent to Saniya.

“She had been living at the above-mentioned flat since July, 2022. On checking, the flat was found locked from inside. In the presence of the owner and neighbours, the door of the flat was opened and inside the flat the dead body of Saniya was found lying on the floor and the body was in decomposed state,” said the official.

“No external injury can be seen as the body was heavily decomposed. The spot was inspected by the crime team and the body has been sent to AIIMS mortuary for preservation. The proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated,” the official added.

