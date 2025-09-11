Dedicated his life to serving nation: BJP backs PM Modi's praise for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Sep 11 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, acknowledging his contributions, leadership, and personal values.

On the occasion, PM Modi said, "Inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity."

The Prime Minister also penned an article highlighting Bhagwat's journey within the organisation, his leadership style, and his influence on national movements.

"Mohan Bhagwat Ji has always been a strong votary of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he wrote.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's words, BJP leaders praised the RSS chief, describing him as an inspiration under whose leadership the organisation has opened a new chapter of service.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal told IANS, "Undoubtedly, under Mohan Bhagwat's leadership, the RSS has written a new chapter of service. Service, dedication and sacrifice have become the identity of the RSS… Whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said is absolutely true."

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam also hailed Bhagwat's lifelong dedication to the nation.

"He has dedicated his entire life to serving the nation. His tireless efforts are an inspiration to us all. He has always dreamed of India being at the top, and his dream of India showing a way forward to the entire world is today turning into reality," Kadam told IANS.

"India's yoga, ayurveda, diet, etc., everything is being followed by the world. Even two nations fighting with each other today seek PM Modi's guidance to resolve the conflict. India is now moving forward as Vishwaguru," he added.

In his article, PM Modi also underlined Bhagwat's ability to connect naturally with the youth, his openness to change, and his embrace of digital engagement. Remembering the Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi praised Bhagwat's leadership, stating, "Continuing the traditional RSS activities became challenging… Mohan Ji suggested increased usage of technology."

"We also lost many of our hardworking Swayamsevaks, but such was the inspiration of Mohan Ji that their determination never wavered," he added.

"Mohan Ji is a living example of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, showing that when we rise above boundaries and consider everyone as our own, it strengthens trust, brotherhood and equality in society. I once again wish Mohan Ji a long and healthy life in the service of Maa Bharti," PM Modi wrote.

