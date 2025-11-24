Deep depression over Andaman sea strengthens, heavy rain leads to holiday for schools, colleges in many districts of TN, Puducherry

Chennai, Nov 24 A deep depression that formed over the South Andaman Sea on Saturday has intensified further and continues to persist over the same region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Weather officials on Monday said the system is showing clear signs of strengthening, with more developments likely over the next two days.

The IMD forecast indicates that another low-pressure area is expected to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Monday.

This system is likely to move west-northwest and consolidate into a well-marked low-pressure area before intensifying further into a depression. Over the subsequent 48 hours, it is expected to gain additional strength and evolve into a cyclonic storm, potentially affecting weather conditions along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Meanwhile, sustained heavy rainfall across southern districts of Tamil Nadu has prompted authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions. Schools and colleges in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts will remain closed today due to continuing downpours and waterlogging in several pockets.

The impact of the rainfall has extended beyond the southern belt, with district administrations in Nagapattinam, Karur, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Thoothukudi also announcing a holiday for schools today.

Officials said the decision was taken to ensure student safety as several areas experienced flooding, poor visibility, and disruptions to road connectivity.

In the Union Territory of Puducherry and its enclave Karaikal, the government has declared a holiday for both schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

With rain intensifying overnight in coastal stretches, authorities have instructed institutions to remain shut to avoid inconvenience and potential hazards for students travelling to campuses.

Disaster management teams across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are closely monitoring the evolving weather system, especially with the Bay of Bengal depression expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and district administrations have been asked to remain on alert for potential flooding or localised landslips.

With twin weather systems developing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal simultaneously, officials expect wet conditions to persist across southern and delta districts for the next few days. Residents have been urged to stay updated with official advisories as the situation evolves.

