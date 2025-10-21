Deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal likely to intensify; red and orange alerts issued in TN

Chennai, Oct 21 The deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further, according to Amudha, Regional Head of the Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Addressing reporters at Nungambakkam, she said that while the system has already strengthened into a deep depression, it could develop into a depression by tomorrow, and only after that will it be clear whether it might evolve into a cyclone.

The system is currently located about 400 kilometres away from Chennai, Amudha stated.

Fishermen who have ventured into the sea have been advised to return to the shore immediately due to the rough sea conditions and the likelihood of strong winds in the coming days.

In light of the system’s development, the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a Red Alert for eight districts of Tamil Nadu, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall, and an Orange Alert for ten districts, warning of very heavy rain.

District administrations have been instructed to stay on high alert and activate disaster management protocols, particularly in coastal and low-lying regions.

Amudha further noted that Tamil Nadu has received 59 per cent excess rainfall so far in October, compared to the average for this time of year.

The northeast monsoon, which began earlier this month, has already brought widespread showers to several districts, filling reservoirs and causing waterlogging in some areas.

“The depression’s movement is being closely monitored. Once it intensifies, we will be able to give a more precise forecast on whether it could form into a cyclonic storm,” she added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged the public to follow weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, and stay tuned for further updates on the system’s trajectory.

Coastal residents have also been asked to move to safer areas if instructed by local authorities.

As Tamil Nadu braces for another spell of intense monsoon activity, disaster management teams across the State have been placed on standby with rescue boats, motor pumps, and emergency response units to mitigate the impact of potential flooding.

