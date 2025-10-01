‘Deep insult to freedom struggle’: Congress on honouring RSS

New Delhi, Oct 1 Congress General Secretary (Organisations) K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday strongly criticised the Union government’s decision to release a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling it a “deep insult” to India’s freedom movement and constitutional values.

In a post on X, Venugopal questioned the rationale behind celebrating an organisation that, according to him, “collaborated with colonial rulers” and was banned by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the aftermath of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

“How can an organisation that was banned by Sardar Patel be honoured today by the Indian Government?” he asked.

The Congress leader further accused the RSS of undermining the principles enshrined in the Constitution, particularly social justice and secularism.

“How can those who advocate for rewriting our Constitution and destroying the social justice agenda given to us by Dr Ambedkar be celebrated as national icons?” he wrote.

Venugopal’s remarks come amid ongoing debates over the RSS’s ideological influence on governance and its historical role during the independence movement.

The Congress has long maintained that the RSS did not participate in the freedom struggle and has consistently opposed its recognition in official commemorations.

The BJP, which has ideological ties to the RSS, has not issued a formal response to Venugopal’s statement. However, party leaders have previously defended the RSS as a cultural and nationalist organisation that contributes positively to society.

The controversy is expected to fuel further political debate, especially as opposition parties sharpen their criticism ahead of upcoming state elections.

The Congress has indicated it will continue to challenge what it sees as attempts to rewrite history and dilute constitutional values.

