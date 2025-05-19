'Deeply concerned', PM Modi wishes Joe Biden speedy recovery after prostate cancer diagnosis

New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his heartfelt wishes to former US President Joe Biden for a quick and complete recovery after it was announced that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi posted: "Deeply concerned to hear about Joe Biden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family."

Biden's office, in a statement issued Sunday, revealed that the former President had recently undergone a medical evaluation due to worsening urinary symptoms.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement said.

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” it added.

While the diagnosis indicates a more severe form of the disease, Biden’s physicians noted that the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, offering pathways for effective management.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement said. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

US President Donald Trump also commented on the diagnosis via his Truth Social platform: “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

The news has reignited political and public discussions around President Biden’s health.

President Biden lost his son, Beau Biden, to cancer in 2015, and he has since led a moonshot initiative for cancer cure, first as vice president in President Barack Obama’s White House and then as president since 2021.

