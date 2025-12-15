‘Deeply hurtful’: Kangana Ranaut slams Congress after objectionable slogans raised against PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 15 Reacting to the objectionable slogans allegedly raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday said that wishing for someone’s death or raising such slogans is deeply hurtful and unacceptable.

The controversy erupted after the Congress party’s “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” rally, held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Several videos that surfaced on social media showed some Congress workers raising provocative slogans such as “Modi teri kabar khudegi” while heading towards the rally venue, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Kangana Ranaut expressed strong disapproval of the language used against the Prime Minister.

“Wishing for someone’s death or raising such slogans is deeply hurtful. We are very hurt by the language used against Prime Minister Modi, and the entire nation is hurt as well,” she said.

She added that political differences should not descend into personal attacks.

“Politics does not mean that, just because our ideologies are different, we become enemies. Wishing for someone’s death or raising such slogans is extremely painful and unacceptable. The whole country is hurt by this,” the BJP MP remarked.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s popular support, Ranaut said, “140 crore people have chosen Prime Minister Modi. He is one of the most loved leaders of the country. His support is not limited to India alone but extends to people abroad as well. Such remarks deeply hurt us.”

She further said that if political discourse has reached such a level, it is not good for democracy or society.

“Disagreements are natural in politics, but this kind of language lowers the dignity of public debate and should be strongly condemned,” she added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clarified that no such remarks were made by anyone present on the stage.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the allegations and questioned the BJP’s intent in raising the issue during the parliamentary session.

“We were discussing who actually said this. No one on the stage said anything like that. Later, we came to know that someone from the crowd or a worker may have made such a statement, but it is still not clear who it was,” she said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday condemned the objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally and demanded that the party leadership apologise publicly in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said, “The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is recognised by the world and by the people of our 1.4 billion-strong country as the leader of the world’s largest democracy. It is extremely sad if some opposition members call for his killing. Mere denial is not enough.”

“The Congress President and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament should apologise to the country. I believe that if there is any sense of humanity and respect for the nation and society within the Congress Party, they should not delay in apologising openly on the floor of Parliament to the people of the country. Only then will we understand that a mistake was made and that the Congress Party has acknowledged it,” he added.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned as the treasury benches raised the issue of derogatory remarks used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress's protest rally on the alleged 'vote chori'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor