Deeply immersed in corruption: BJP as Delhi court frames charges against Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

New Delhi, Jan 9 As a Delhi court framed charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav and members of his family in the alleged Railways land-for-jobs corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), leaders of the ruling BJP and JD(U) on Friday accused the RJD leadership of being deeply immersed in corruption.

Reacting to the court’s decision, Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap told IANS that the judicial process must be respected.

“The law follows a procedure in which charges are framed. It is the responsibility of the court to do its duty. The court will function independently, and the law will take its own course,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna took a sharper tone, stating that the charges were the result of past actions.

“As you sow, so shall you reap. Since they planted the seeds of corruption, facing legal consequences is inevitable. After examining all the facts, the court has framed charges today. The court believes that corruption charges should be framed against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his entire family. In any case, the Lalu Prasad Yadav family is deeply immersed in corruption,” he said.

BJP MLA Sanjay Gupta echoed similar sentiments, saying that the developments were expected.

“Everyone knows that the Lalu family has long been associated with corruption. Cases related to the era of ‘jungle raj’ and lawlessness were also fought in court, and Lalu Prasad Yadav himself had to face legal action. What has happened today was inevitable. The court has shown that wrongdoing is wrongdoing, and the charges have been established,” he stated.

Offering a more measured response, Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary said the matter was entirely within the judicial domain.

“It is a legal process in which courts take decisions. When people feel a decision is not in their favour, they approach a higher court. This is how the judicial system works. It does not involve us; it is a matter between the lawyers, the judge, and the client,” he said.

Congress MP Imran Masood also commented on the development, noting that the framing of charges does not conclude the case.

“An accusation does not mean the case is over. It only indicates that charges have been filed. The case will continue, and evidence will be examined as per legal procedures. At present, the matter is still at an early stage,” he said.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order, holding that a prima facie case of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy is made out against Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, and several other accused.

The court, paving the way for the trial, framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav under Sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with offences under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

His family members have been charged with cheating and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

Pronouncing the order, the Special Judge observed that Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members were “operating as a criminal enterprise” and part of a broader conspiracy, wherein public employment in the Indian Railways was allegedly exploited as a bargaining chip to obtain immovable properties.

