Deeply saddened by the untimely demise: Congress expresses grief over passing of singer Zubeen Garg

New Delhi, Sep 19 The Congress party on Friday expressed deep grief over the passing of popular singer Zubeen Garg, calling it a terrible tragedy. The party said Garg will live on in the hearts and minds of the people forever.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, took to his social media X and said, “The passing of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy. His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched. He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his shock and sorrow, stating, “I am shocked by the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, a renowned singer, songwriter, composer, and musician who held a special place in the hearts of millions of music lovers. He passed away in an accident in Singapore. Admired as the 'Voice of Assam,' he mesmerised people with his voice in several Indian languages and achieved the status of a 'cultural icon' at a very young age. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans.”

The Congress party, through its official account ‘@INCIndia’ on X, posted, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of phenomenal singer and composer, Zubeen Garg. A renowned cultural icon of Assam, his soulful music touched millions and will continue to inspire generations to come. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers during this difficult time.”

Assam Congress President and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi also conveyed his sorrow and said, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Assam’s beloved son and musical icon, Zubeen Garg. His music touched millions, capturing the spirit of Assam and giving voice to the emotions of the people. For decades, he stood as a cultural force, an artist whose songs will continue to inspire and unite. This untimely loss leaves a deep void in our musical and cultural life. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his countless fans, and the people of Assam, who today mourn one of their brightest stars.”

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra added, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family, fans, and people of Assam as they mourn the loss of Zubeen Garg, a musical icon. His melodies will forever echo in our hearts.”

According to sources, the acclaimed singer met with an accident while scuba diving off the coast of Singapore on Thursday night. Police divers managed to pull him out of the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Despite being placed under intensive medical care, doctors could not revive him.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on Friday. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the event and across the Assamese community worldwide.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker. With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other Indian languages.

His versatility and ability to bridge regional and mainstream music earned him immense popularity and respect. From the romantic ballad “Ya Ali,” which catapulted him to pan-India fame, to countless Assamese hits that defined the soundtrack of the region for decades, Garg’s contribution to music was unparalleled.

