'Deeply saddening and shameful': Prashant Kishor condemns Pahalgam terror attack

Patna, April 23 Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, calling it a "deeply saddening and shameful incident".

Speaking to the media during his one-day visit to Bhagalpur as part of the Jan Suraj Udghosh Yatra, Kishor demanded stringent action against the perpetrators and criticised the politicisation of national security.

“This (Pahalgam) incident shows that terrorism cannot be eliminated by mere political slogans or rhetoric. It requires a long-term and serious strategy,” Kishor said, urging the Central government to take firm and swift measures against those responsible for the killing of unarmed civilians (tourists).

In a scathing political attack, Kishor also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Madhubani, alleging that it was being funded by exploiting Bihar’s underprivileged people.

“If the BJP wants to organise a rally, let them use the crores lying in their party accounts. Why burden the common people?” he questioned.

He revisited PM Modi's 2015 promise of a Rs 1.25 lakh crore package for Bihar, demanding transparency.

“We ask just one question -- did that money ever reach Bihar? If so, where did it go?” Kishor challenged.

The Jan Suraaj Party leader also conducted public meetings in Pirpainti and Sultanganj, where he launched a fierce attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Addressing a large crowd, Kishor labelled Nitish Kumar the “head of corruption” in the state.

"In Bihar, people are forced to pay bribes -- Rs 2,000 for ration cards and Rs 10,000 for land receipts. Officers and leaders are looting the people," he alleged.

He urged the people of Bhagalpur to reject corrupt leaders in the upcoming elections, saying: "Next time, vote for your children's future. Establish people's rule in Bihar."

The series of fiery statements and mass mobilisation mark Kishor's continued push to expand Jan Suraaj's grassroots' influence in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

On reaching Bhagalpur, Prashant Kishor was welcomed by a large number of people at Navgachiya Zero Mile, Bhagalpur Zero Mile, Sabour Mamlakha Bazaar, Kahalgaon Bazaar, Pirpainti Bazaar, Kajrali Bazaar, Radhanagar Chowk, etc.

