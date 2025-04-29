Defacing PM Modi's photo is a crime; Cong leaders indirectly supporting Pak: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, April 29 Karnataka BJP on Tuesday stated that defacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph is a crime.

The BJP also alleged that Congress leaders were supporting Pakistan indirectly.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition (LoP), R. Ashoka lashed out, stating that the Congress’ act of defacing the PM’s photo is an insult to the Prime Minister's persona.

Ashoka also pointed out that Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh himself had clarified that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister R.B. Timmapur's statements do not reflect the party’s official stance.

"In that case, what respect do they have left when their own party does not respect them," he said.

CM Siddaramaiah had recently stated that a war with Pakistan was not needed, while Minister R.B. Timmapur maintained that he did not think that terrorists who carried out the killings in Pahalgam would have asked for the religion of the victims.

Both statements had stirred a row and created an outrage.

Ashoka accused the Congress leaders of indirectly supporting Pakistan.

"Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Pakistan. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has also demonstrated patriotism. Congress leaders here should learn lessons of patriotism from such people. Even the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has admitted mistakes, but Congress leaders here continue to question Prime Minister Modi on every issue," he said.

Ashoka alleged that CM Siddaramaiah, who won with the smallest margin, has now become a "hero" in Pakistan.

"If he contests elections in Lahore, he could win by a margin of one lakh votes. In the future, he might even be awarded Pakistan's civilian honour,” he claimed.

He added, “These so-called peace-lovers went to the extent of insulting a police officer — this is an insult to the entire police department.”

“The Chief Minister himself has sent the message that anyone can assault the police. In another event, he even questioned a District Commissioner asking why he had come there. Such arrogance will not last long. Because he knows he will have to vacate his chair soon, he is venting his anger on everyone," he said.

Ashoka allaged that Karnataka has now become a state ruled by rowdies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor