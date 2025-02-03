Defamation case against Bansuri Swaraj: Delhi court to decide over cognisance on Feb 13

New Delhi, Feb 3 The Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court will decide next week whether to take cognisance of a defamation complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

After hearing oral arguments, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal on Monday said that it would decide on February 13 whether to take cognisance of the criminal complaint of defamation filed against Swaraj.

On December 16, the court issued a notice and sought Swaraj's response. In his complaint, Jain has alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, which he claimed were aimed at defaming him for political gain.

The former Delhi minister alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely stated that Rs 3 crore, along with 1.8 kg of gold and 133 gold coins, were recovered from his house in October 2023 during raids. He accused Swaraj of defaming him to gain undue political mileage.

Further, as per the complaint, Swaraj defamed Jain by calling him "corrupt" and "fraud". Jain said that these remarks had severely impacted his reputation, not only as an elected representative but also as a husband, father, brother, and friend.

He claimed that Swaraj’s defamatory remarks had caused immeasurable damage to his character and reputation.

