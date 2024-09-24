Defaming Haryana will harm Congress in upcoming polls: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 24 The BJP on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Haryana and stated that defaming Haryana will harm his party in upcoming polls.

"People in Haryana find ample employment opportunities, including those who come from other states. The state does not function on favouritism or bribes and the highest number of government jobs has been provided in Haryana," said BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.

He highlighted that Haryana is a state that provides work to its youth, excels in sports, has a significant presence in the military, and is a leader in industries and agriculture.

Defaming the state, he said, would have adverse consequences for the Congress in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi posted a video of a meeting with youth in Haryana and interacting with others in the US, titled: "Why the youth of Haryana became Dunki," stating, “In 10 years, BJP has done grave injustice to the youth of the entire country including Haryana by snatching employment opportunities from them.”

Reacting to the fake currency case of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leader questioned the authenticity of the Samajwadi Party (SP), suggesting that they are "socialists only in name." He remarked that their involvement seems to surface in criminal activities, and now counterfeit currency has been found linked to them.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections, he questioned from where SP obtained so much cash to distribute, asserting that they owe the public an explanation.

On Monday, the Kushinagar Police arrested ten members of a gang involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit currency. Police said that Rafi Khan, National Secretary of SP's Lohia Vahini, is the mastermind of this gang.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the death of the accused in the Badlapur case, Hussain defended the police, explaining that the accused had snatched a weapon from the officers and fired at them, leading to his death in retaliation. He questioned why the opposition was politicising the matter, adding that Maharashtra’s Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis had already clarified the situation.

"When the police took action in self-defence, the accused was killed, and there is no need to raise unnecessary doubts", said the BJP leader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor