'Defeat of Bihar’s poor': Pappu Yadav blames ‘conspirators’, calls for purge in RJD

New Delhi, Nov 17 Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Monday issued a strong reaction to the Bihar Assembly election results, urging a complete internal overhaul within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the wider Mahagathbandhan and also remarked that "it was a defeat of the poor".

Speaking to IANS, while delivering his strongest public message since the defeat, Yadav said, “It is not just me, the workers of Bihar, the RJD family, everyone wants unity within the family. And Tejashwi, I request you… This defeat is the defeat of Bihar’s poor people. I cannot accuse you of being responsible; I know this defeat did not happen because of you. It happened because of conspirators.”

He continued, warning that betrayal from within has damaged the party more than external opponents. “But somewhere, we too are at fault -- whether those responsible are in the Mahagathbandhan, in Congress, or within the RJD, where people like ‘Jaichand’ and ‘Man Singh’ exist. The entire Bihar wants that people who are Jaichands and Man Singhs should be removed. Such people must not be spared…”

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections delivered a sweeping mandate in favour of the NDA, which secured a commanding majority.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, including Congress, faced one of its worst performances, managing only 35 seats, with the RJD winning 25 and Congress six. The NDA, led by JD(U) and BJP, crossed 200 seats and will form the next government with a comfortable margin.

For the INDIA bloc, the results represent a significant setback. The RJD, which once held the position of Bihar’s single-largest party, now confronts internal discord and demands for structural reform.

Meanwhile, RJD's supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya’s made some serious revelations. Her public outcry began over the weekend when she posted disturbing allegations on X, claiming she was humiliated, verbally abused, and “torn away” from her family home.

She wrote that a slipper was raised to hit her and accused members close to Tejashwi Yadav, particularly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, of pressuring her to quit politics.

Earlier, she posted, “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do… and I’m taking all the blame.”

