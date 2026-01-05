Defeat wrote my destiny and changed life: Smriti Irani

Jaipur, Jan 5 Former Union Minister Smriti Irani said that it was not her victories, but her defeats that shaped her destiny and transformed her life. She emphasised that struggles and failures in life define a person’s true identity and direction.

Smriti Irani was speaking on Monday at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre, Sitapura, during the second day of the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit 2026.

She addressed a session titled “Leadership Beyond Labels: Women, Power and Public Service.” Sharing her thoughts on women’s leadership, participation in public life, resilience, and discipline, Smriti Irani said that women are increasingly taking leadership roles across technology, policy, startups, and public service sectors. In conversation with TiE Global Convener Mahavir Pratap Sharma, she discussed leadership challenges and opportunities drawn from her personal experiences. She noted that working across diverse fields throughout her life helped her develop strong multitasking abilities and adaptability.

Speaking candidly about her electoral journey, Smriti Irani said that her most valuable lessons came from defeat.

“My real victory lies not in winning, but in losing. Defeat wrote my destiny,” she said. She added that success or failure should not be viewed through a gendered lens, but rather as an issue of equality.

Smriti Irani also addressed the real challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in India. She highlighted that nine crore women associated with self-help groups are presenting a strong and empowering image of a new India.

She said the objective of ongoing efforts is to empower one lakh women, promote 300 startups, and build a fund exceeding USD 100 million.

She emphasised that these initiatives reflect a long-term commitment to strengthening the women’s entrepreneurship ecosystem by ensuring access to opportunities, capital, and mentorship.

Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit 2026 is scheduled to be held in Jaipur from January 4 to 6. Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit 2026 is seeing huge participation from over 1,200 global companies, including founders, CEOs, and investors. Founders from more than 20 unicorn and soonicorn startups will also be part of the summit.

The event will offer startup founders significant opportunities for funding and mentorship. In addition, sector-specific sessions will be organised at DigiFest, featuring in-depth discussions on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

