Defence experts hail IAF’s S-400 success in Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, Aug 9 Hours after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed in Bengaluru on Saturday that the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) S-400 air defence systems had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, senior defence expert Major General (Retd) P.K. Sehgal lauded the achievement, calling it a decisive blow to Pakistan’s air power.

Sehgal said the Air Chief’s statement was “absolutely correct,” adding that the IAF’s S-400 systems have a range of 300 kilometres and had effectively neutralised enemy aircraft during the operation.

“Five Pakistani aircraft were destroyed - a fact even US President Donald Trump mentioned in his speech, though he did not specify their nationality. Now, it is completely clear that these were Pakistani jets,” he said.

According to Sehgal, Pakistan suffered “severe and irreplaceable” losses during Operation Sindoor. Several of its airbases were rendered inoperable, including the strategic Noor Khan Airbase. “Thirteen of their airbases were badly damaged. Even today, their air assets are in the ICU,” he remarked.

Highlighting the operational excellence, Sehgal praised the political leadership for showing strong will, saying there were no “compulsions or restraints” on the armed forces. “The integration and jointness displayed were a dream come true. The role of the Chief of Defence Staff was extraordinary, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s contribution was extremely significant,” he added.

He further stated that Pakistan failed in all its offensive attempts during the operation. “None of their drones or other aerial attacks succeeded. Not a single Rafale was shot down, and we did not lose any pilots,” Sehgal noted.

Calling the outcome a “major victory” for India, Sehgal emphasised that the scale of Pakistan’s losses has made recovery a daunting task for its military. “This was a huge setback for them, and its impact will be felt for years,” he said.

