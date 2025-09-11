Defence Minister flags off historic tri-service sailing expedition on IASV Triveni

New Delhi, Sep 11 In a historic first, women officers of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force have embarked on a mission to circumnavigate the globe by sea. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni through video conferencing from New Delhi on Thursday.

A joint team of ten women officers will cover more than 26,000 nautical miles during this voyage, marking the first-ever tri-service expedition of its kind. The formal departure of the boat took place on September 11.

“This is the first time in history that women officers of all three services -- the Army, Navy, and Air Force -- are undertaking a mission to sail around the world, united under one flag and one mission,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister added: “I am certain our daughters will complete this mission and show the world that the valour of Indian women knows no bounds. This is not just a sea voyage -- it is also a journey of discipline, courage, and willpower. Storms, loneliness, fatigue, and despair may come your way, but the light of determination burning in your hearts will overcome every challenge. When you return, you will not just come back after circumnavigating the oceans -- you will return after creating a new record for India.”

He highlighted that the expedition also reflects the spirit of jointness among the three forces. “This unity among the Army, Navy, and Air Force is the strength we are fostering. When our forces move together, even the mightiest waves seem small before them.”

The Defence Minister also underlined the significance of women leading the mission. “The proudest part of this campaign is that it is commanded by women officers. Today, women are not only partners but commanders of their own destiny.”

During the voyage, the team will halt at key ports including Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), Port Stanley (Falkland Islands), and Cape Town (South Africa), engaging with local officials and communities to represent India’s military strength as well as its cultural heritage.

The women officers will cross the equator twice, sail past the world’s three great capes, and navigate some of the most challenging waters, such as the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage.

The expedition -- part of Mission MARG -- is being hailed as a landmark in showcasing India’s maritime prowess, the unity of its armed forces, and the power of its women.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor