Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor: “We Targetted Only Those Who Killed Our Innocent” (Watch Video)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday commended the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying the operation targeted those responsible for killing innocent people. Speaking at the inauguration of 50 infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) across six states and two Union Territories, Singh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his full support to the armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

भारतीय सेनाओं ने अपने अद्भुत शौर्य और पराक्रम का परिचय देते हुए एक नया इतिहास रच दिया है… pic.twitter.com/enHzYZg50f — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2025

"We followed the principle of Lord Hanuman that he followed while going into Ashok Vatika. Jinh mohi maara, tinh mohi maare. We targetted only those who killed our innocent," Rajnath Singh said. "As you all know, last night the Indian forces created a new history by displaying their valour and courage. The Indian armed forces acted with precision, alertness, and sensitivity. The targets we set have been destroyed with accuracy as planned," Singh added.

Read Also | Operation Sindoor: How India Crippled Pakistan-Based Terror Camps in 25 Minutes—9 Camps Destroyed, 90 Militants Eliminated

He congratulated the soldiers and officers of the Indian Army for their precision, precaution, and compassion, stating, "I congratulate our army soldiers and officers on behalf of the entire country." He said India exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil and added that the operation aimed to break the morale of terrorists. "Our action has been very thoughtful and measured, aimed at breaking the morale of terrorists. This action was limited to their camps and infrastructure," he said.

Referring to the air and artillery strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, Singh called the operation India's well-thought-out response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. "Once again, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, our forces have struck back at terror training camps and their infrastructure, providing a firm and appropriate reply," Singh said.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to PM Modi for his unwavering support to the armed forces and praised their role in defending the nation with honour.

Earlier, Amit Shah hailed the Indian Armed Forces, saying Operation Sindoor was “Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam." He said the Modi government has resolved to give a befitting response to the attack on India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday and briefed her on the situation. A meeting of all political parties has been scheduled for Thursday to discuss the developments.

Read Also | ‘I Wish I Had Died’: Masood Azhar Reacts After Losing 14 Family Members in India's Operation Sindoor