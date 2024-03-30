Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair BJP's LS manifesto committee

New Delhi, March 30 The BJP has formed the election manifesto committee, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Party President J.P. Nadda on Saturday announced the list of 27 members of the committee.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam has been appointed the convenor of the committee while Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been made the co-convenor.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Bhupender Yadav; and Chief Ministers Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Hemanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chattisgarh) are among the 27 members of the committee.

The panel also includes former Chief Ministers Vasundhara Raje (Rajasthan), and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh); former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Jual Oram; and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

