Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to chair job, skilling fair in Lucknow starting Sep 16

New Delhi, Sep 11 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will steer interactions on job, digital skilling and apprenticeship opportunities by Defence Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and corporates at a two-day event in Lucknow beginning on September 16, an official said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) announced that the third edition of Kaushal Mahotsav – Lucknow 2025 is scheduled to be held on September 16 and 17 at Colvin Taluqdars’ College Grounds, Lucknow.

The two-day event will directly connect thousands of candidates with employers, guide future careers, and give a national platform to local skills and enterprises.

This year’s Mahotsav will bring together more than 100 reputed companies and institutions, offering opportunities across 20+ sectors, including Automotive, Electronics, Logistics, BFSI, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Green Jobs. Over 35,000 opportunities have been identified nationally, with more than 7,500 jobs and apprenticeships earmarked for Lucknow alone, said the official in a statement.

The event has a special focus on apprenticeships, with 6,900+ positions available for ITI pass-outs, diploma holders, and graduates.

Several leading Defence Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) will participate, including BHEL, BEL, HAL, BEML, Controller General of Defence Accounts, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, ensuring strong industry connect and large-scale recruitment during the event.

Apart from the Defence Minister, the event will be attended by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Government of India and Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav 2025 will also bring a wide range of special features for youth. Candidates will get access to digital skilling and apprenticeship opportunities, complete information on various career and skill courses, and a chance to register for IndiaSkills competitions through the Skill India Digital Hub, said the statement.

The event will also showcase interactive skill zone exhibitions, where participants can experience emerging technologies and learn about the most advanced career pathways of the future.

Addressing mediapesons, Shreeshail Malge, Joint Secretary, MSDE, said, "Kaushal Mahotsav, Lucknow 2025 is more than an employment fair—it is a platform where skills meet opportunity and aspirations meet industry. With 100+ companies, 7,500+ jobs and apprenticeships, and a special focus on future-ready careers, we are preparing youth not just for today’s workforce but for the economy of tomorrow.”

He said, “These opportunities are designed to benefit candidates at every level, from Class 10 pass students to postgraduates. Uttar Pradesh has already made remarkable progress under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, providing apprenticeships to over 3.21 lakh youth since 2018–19, and this Mahotsav builds on that momentum. Our collective mission is clear: to make India the Skill Capital of the World by 2047."

Opportunities at the Mahotsav will be inclusive and wide-ranging, catering to candidates from Class 10 pass students to postgraduates. Salary packages range from Rs 13,000–20,000 per month, with many openings above Rs 20,000–25,000, enabling candidates to choose opportunities that align with their skills and ambitions, said a statement.

To highlight jobs of the future, the Mahotsav will also host special interactive zones showcasing emerging careers in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Drone Technology, Electric Mobility, and Cybersecurity. In addition, registrations for IndiaSkills 2025 will be launched from Lucknow, allowing young aspirants to represent India at the prestigious WorldSkills International Competition, it said.

Diwakar Tripathi, Advisor to the Defence Minister, Rajesh Swaika, CFO, NSDC, Brigadier Vikas Batra, Additional Director General, DRZ-Central, Lucknow and Vivek Sharma, DGM, NSDC, were present during the press address by Malge.

Kaushal Mahotsav – Lucknow 2025 reflects MSDE’s commitment to empowering youth through direct employment linkages, strengthening apprenticeships, and preparing India’s workforce for the jobs of tomorrow.

