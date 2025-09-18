Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urges IDES officers to build smart, sustainable Cantonments

New Delhi, Sep 18 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called upon Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officers to transform Cantonment Boards into smart, green and sustainable urban ecosystems in line with the government’s vision of a developed India by 2047, setting 2035 as a milestone year.

Delivering the keynote address at Manthan 2025 – Strategic Roadmap to Viksit Bharat @2047, a two-day national conference organised by the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE) in New Delhi, the defence minister lauded IDES officers for their dual role of managing more than 18 lakh acres of defence land and ensuring the welfare of civilians across 61 cantonments.

The Defence Minister stressed on the need to develop cantonments like modern cities by continuously upgrading systems and processes to make service delivery more efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly.

“We must increase digital services so that people can avail transparent and timely services from home. We must increase citizen participation so that the residents become partners in the future planning of Cantonments," he said.

He further added: "We must transform Cantonment boards into modern, transparent, and accountable institutions that can deliver services that meet the demands of the times. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that Cantonment residents have the best civic amenities and a quick grievance redressal mechanism."

Highlighting the importance of enhancing ease of living, Singh called for advancing platforms like e-Chhawani 2.0 with AI-driven grievance redressal, multilingual services and smart health facilities.

He emphasised that future cantonments should integrate renewable energy grids, EV charging hubs, waste-to-energy plants and AI-based surveillance systems, with special focus on the welfare of the poor, disabled, senior citizens and special children.

The Defence Minister stressed the need for financially independent IDES and Cantonment Boards, assuring the Government’s full support in this endeavour.

He also praised DGDE initiatives like E-Connect, which supports small businesses and start-ups, and its efforts to promote eco-friendly cantonments.

Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, DGDE Shailendra Nath Gupta and DGDE-designate Shobha Gupta were present at the dais.

The conference also featured presentations on DGDE’s achievements in defence land governance and will continue with a second day session by senior officials and experts, including Attorney General R. Venkataramani and Deputy CAG Subir Malik amongst others.

