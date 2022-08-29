Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits premier radar station of Indian Air Force

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited a premier radar station of the Indian Air Force (AIF), where he witnessed the functioning of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the system is the backbone of IAF's march towards network centricity and is a key enabler in operations.

The system's capabilities endow its users with an enhanced situational awareness that reduces IAF's sensor-to-shooter loop. The robust system has redundancies built into its functioning which enable seamless operations between its assets across the country.

During his visit, the Defence Minister was demonstrated various networked operations conducted at varied locations across the country.

"These included the networked and synergised operations of fighter, transport and Remotely Piloted aircraft," the ministry said.

He was also briefed about the nuances of peacetime command and control functions which include ensuring the air defence of critical areas on a day-to-day basis, as well as during large events.

In his address, Singh complimented the air warriors for keeping the nation's skies safe throughout the year.

