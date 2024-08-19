Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s speech on Kalaignar Karunanidhi should be recorded in history: M K Stalin

Chennai, Aug 19 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday said that he was overwhelmed at how Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh spoke about his father and former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi during the release of the commemorative coin to mark his centenary.

Stalin, who is also the President of DMK, said that the Defense Minister’s speech should be recorded in history, adding that the speech was better than that made by many of his party leaders and alliance leaders.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister referred to Rajnath Singh‘s gesture calling upon the audience to give a standing ovation to Karunanidhi during the release of the commemorative coin and said that he was overwhelmed with happiness “that cost him his sleep” on Sunday night.

He was speaking at a family function hosted by DMK leader and legislator K.P. Shankar.

Stalin further said that there was no compulsion for Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to praise Kalaignar to such an extent. He said, “There was no necessity but Minister Rajnath Singh spoke straight from his heart.”

He also rejected the claims made by Opposition leader, Edappadi K.Palaniswamy that there were secret ties between the BJP and DMK and added that the DMK did not have to have secret ties with the BJP.

Stalin said that the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had said that Karunanidhi would either support or oppose but would never give up on principles.

On the criticism by EPS as to why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not invited to the function, Stalin maintained that the coin was being released by the Union government and so a Union minister was invited.

--IANS

