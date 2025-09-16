Defence Minister Singh to lead Commanders’ discussions on military's operational vigilance

New Delhi, Sep 16 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will focus on navigating transformation and enhancing operational vigilance in an era of a constantly changing Defence landscape on Tuesday in his address at the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference at Kolkata, an official said.

The Defence Minister is also likely to share his views on India’s military preparedness at the conference which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Defence Minister Singh is also likely to initiated discussions on the preparedness of the armed forces in the face of increasing global uncertainties and the new normal set by 'Operation Sindoor'.

The theme of the conference is ‘Year of Reforms – Transformation for the Future’, in line with the ongoing modernisation and transformation of the Armed Forces.

In a message on X, the Ministry said on Tuesday, “Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh to address the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference today at Kolkata, West Bengal. The three day conference will facilitate further reforms, navigate transformation and enhance operational vigilance in an era of a constantly changing Defence landscape.”

While inaugurating the conference, PM Modi praised the Armed Forces for the success of 'Operation Sindoor' as well as the integral role played by the Indian military in nation building, anti-piracy operations, safe return of Indian citizens from conflict zones as well as providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) assistance to friendly countries and within the nation.

In line with 2025 being the ‘Year of reforms’ in Defence, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Defence to swiftly implement concrete steps to achieve greater jointness, self-reliance and innovation to meet future challenges and to prevail against any eventuality.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the operational readiness of the military in the context of the new normal created by 'Operation Sindoor' and the future of warfare in the context of emerging technology and tactics.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the reforms implemented in the last two years, and the plan for the next two years.

Held once in two years, this conference is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces, that brings together the nation’s top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India’s military preparedness.

The Conference would conduct a holistic review of various structural, administrative and operational matters based on feedback from across the forces, preparedness of the armed forces in the face of increasing global uncertainties, as well as discussions to develop the road map for implementation of the vision of the Prime Minister.

