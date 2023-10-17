Defence Ministry asks Army to create 'Selfie Points' to showcase govt schemes

New Delhi, Oct 16 The Defence Ministry has asked Indian armed personnel to create 'Selfie Points' in nine different cities to showcase various schemes of the Union government among the people of the country.

Under this intiative, welfare schemes like the Ujjwala Yojana, Atmanirbhar Bharat ('Self-reliant India'), and Mahila Sashaktikaran ('Women's empowerment') will be showcased before the people of the country.

Under the Selfie Point Scheme, 822 selfie points will be made in nine cities where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo will also be included in these selfie points. Apart from the three armies, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Border Road Organisation will also make selfie points in these nine cities.

According to official information, the Indian Army will create 100 selfie points to showcase various schemes of the Central government, the Air Force and the Navy will also create 75 selfie points each. Both the DRDO and Border Road Organisation will create 50 selfie points each. Apart from these, Sainik School will also make 50 selfie points while the remaining defence-related organisations will create 422 selfie points.

Defence expert officials say that this step has been taken so that the general public can get information about the flagship schemes of the Union government. The involvement of the Army through this initiative will inculcate a feeling of pride among the people. All the three armies will make selfie points on self-reliant India, empowerment and women power.

An important meeting has been held under the chairmanship of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding this plan. According to official information, the selfie point theme and location has been communicated to the three armies and other military and defence establishments. The special thing abolut this unique initiative is that all the states where Assembly elections are going to be held have been kept out of this.

Delhi, Prayagraj, Pune, Bengaluru, Meerut, Nashik, Kollam, Kolkata and Guwahati have been selected as the nine cities for the selfie points. These selfie points will be made at railway stations, bus stands, commercial places, malls and tourist places. According to the information, artificial intelligence-based digital selfie points will be installed at several places across these nine cities.

