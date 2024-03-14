Defence Ministry, HAL sign Rs 8,073 crore deal for Dhruv Mk III choppers for Army, Coast Guard

New Delhi, March 14 The Indian Army and the Coast Guard will get 34 Dhruv Mk III helicopters under a Rs 8,073 crore deal signed on Wednesday, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Following the Cabinet Committee on Security's (CCS) approval, the Defence Ministry signed two contracts, for a combined value of Rs 8,073.17 crore, with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III, along with the operational role equipment, for the army (25) and the Coast Guard (9) under Buy (Indian-IDDM - Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

The ALH Dhruv Mk III UT's (Utility) army version is designed for search & rescue, troop transportation, internal cargo, recce/casualty evacuation etc. It has proved its performance in high-altitude regions like the Siachen Glacier and Ladakh.

The ALH Mk III MR (Maritime Role), the Coast Guard version, is designed for maritime surveillance and interdiction, search and rescue, rappelling operations, as well as cargo & personnel transportation, pollution response - using the external cargo-carrying capability and medical casualty evacuation.

It has proved its mettle even in adverse atmospheric conditions over sea and land.

The project will generate employment of an estimated 190 lakh man-hours during its duration. It will also entail the supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and 70 local vendors will be involved in the indigenisation process which is likely to have a positive impact on employment generation in this sector, thus furthering the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor