Defence Ministry panel to review acquisition procedure, tech infusion

New Delhi, June 19 Aiming for a major overhaul, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has constituted a committee to align the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 with the existing government policies and initiatives, an official said on Thursday.

A Committee headed by the Director General (Acquisition) has been constituted for deliberations with all stakeholders on issues related with policy/procedural changes to streamline acquisition processes; language improvements to eliminate ambiguity and adoption of new technologies such as AI.

The Committee includes senior officers from MoD, representatives from the Defence Industry and Academia, said an official statement.

The review of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) coincides with the declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms', it said.

The Ministry has appointed former IAS officer Apurva Chandra (1980 batch), who previously served as Director General (Acquisition), as the Principal Advisor to the Committee.

The Committee has already begun consultations and has invited suggestions from stakeholders by July 5 on how to meet the operational requirements and modernisation of the armed forces in a timely manner to ensure national security.

On the issue of aligning acquisition procedures with GoI policies and initiatives suggestions are likely to be sought to achieve Aatmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) by promoting technology infusion through indigenously designed and developed systems.

The Committee will also hold discussions to promote 'Make in India' by facilitating defence manufacturing in India through joint ventures and transfer of technology for the private sector, encouraging foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS) via FDI alignment, and establishing India as a global defence manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) hub.

The experts on the panel will also deliberate on measures to promote design and development in both public and private sectors, with a focus on startups, innovators, and the private defence industry for indigenous technology infusion.

The Defence Ministry’s committee is also likely to discuss ease of doing business, conduct of trials, post-contract management, fast track procedures and adoption of new technologies such as AI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor