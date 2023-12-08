Defence Ministry signs contract worth Rs 588.68cr for Digital Coast Guard project

New Delhi, Dec 8 The Defence Ministry on Friday signed a contract worth Rs 588.68 crore with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) for the acquisition of Digital Coast Guard (DCG) project, under the Buy (Indian) category, an official said.

A government statement noted that the contract was signed in alignment with the Centre's strategic vision for Digital Armed Forces, terming the initiative as pivotal for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

An official said "the DCG project will unfold a comprehensive narrative of technological progression, encompassing the construction of an advanced Data Centre, the establishment of a robust Disaster Recovery Data Centre, amplification of connectivity across ICG sites, and the development of the ERP system".

The project also leverages secured MPLS/VSAT connectivity, propelling itself to the forefront of cutting-edge defence technology.

At its core, the project marks the establishment of a Tier-III standard Data Centre, armed with the latest technological capabilities.

Functioning as the nerve centre, it enables centralised monitoring and management of applications deployed by the ICG, ensuring vigilant oversight of critical IT assets of the ICG, the official added.

The Defence Ministry said the project is estimated to generate about one and a half lakh man-days over a span of five years, fostering active participation from diverse sectors of Indian industries, thus significantly contributing to the government's efforts to achieve 'Atmanirbharta' (self reliance) in Defence.

