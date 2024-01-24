Defence Ministry signs pact to acquire 14 fast & hi-tech patrol vessels for ICG

New Delhi, Jan 24 The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract for acquisition of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) equipped with multi-purpose drones and AI worth Rs 1,070.47 crore for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official said on Wednesday.

The FPVs will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Mumbai, under Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category.

The Defence Ministry said that the FPVs would offer greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new age multi-dimensional challenges.

These modern FPVs will play a critical role in enhancing fisheries protection and monitoring, control and surveillance, anti-smuggling operations, search and rescue operations including in shallow waters, assistance to ship/aircraft in distress, towing capabilities, assistance and monitoring during marine pollution response operations and anti-piracy operations.

The acquisition of these FPVs is aimed to boost ICG's capability and reinforces the increased focus of the government towards maritime security, an official said.

In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the contract will boost the nation's indigenous shipbuilding capability, bolster maritime economic activities and foster growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME Sector.

The project will effectively generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country, the official added.

