Defence Ministry to place orders with Indian firms for equipment on negative import list

Having put 216 pieces of military equipment on the negative import list, the Department of Military Affairs is now working with the three armed forces and other stakeholders to place orders for these items with Indian industry.

Last year, the Defence Ministry under the DMA headed by late Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat had come out with two lists of 108 items each which had to be mandatorily acquired from local industry with exception only during emergencies.

The list, known as the 'Positive List of Indigenisation' had equipment such as artillery guns, submarines and multiple spares and small parts in it.

"The next big push to the domestic industry would be through this list as now the Prime Minister's Office has asked us to follow up the positive list with orders for the industry," sources in the DMA told ANI.

The sources said the list is being prepared and would be followed up with the stakeholders soon.

This list was prepared by General Rawat after holding several rounds of consultations with government and private manufacturing industries to assess future capabilities of Indian industry which will be able to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

"The defence industry can now use the opportunity to build robust Research and Development facilities and also enhance the self-reliance pursuit of the nation. The second positive list also provides an excellent opportunity for 'start-ups' as MSMEs will also get a tremendous boost from this initiative," defence officials said.

( With inputs from ANI )

