Defence Secretary highlights India as investment destination for German defence industry

New Delhi, Feb 28 Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, who is visiting Germany, on Wednesday held an interaction with the defence industry and cited India as an attractive destination for investments.

Meeting representatives of the Federal Association of the German Security and Defence Industry (BDSV) at Berlin, he outlined the recent changes in the Indian defence industry through progressive reforms, making it attractive to invest in India, and to enter into partnerships with the Indian defence industry, the Defence Ministry said.

The Defence Secretary highlighted that India is progressively moving towards becoming the next defence innovation, manufacturing, and maintenance hub in Asia.

BDSV Managing Director, Dr Hans Christoph Arzpodien, welcomed him and provided the German defence industry perspective.

The meeting was also attended by Indian envoy P. Harish.

A number of German defence companies were present, represented by their top leadership, and an engaging discussion on business and investment possibilities was conducted.

Earlier, Defence Secretary Aramane co-chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting in Berlin with State Secretary, German Ministry of Defence, Benedikt Zimmer. Both sides discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, with a focus on developing defence cooperation as a key pillar of the strategic partnership between India and Germany.

They exchanged views on the regional security situation, discussed likely joint exercises with Germany in the Indo-Pacific, and deliberated on potential defence industrial projects and proposals, the Defence Ministry added.

