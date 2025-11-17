Defence Secretary reviews roads, infra in Central Sector's forward locations

New Delhi, Nov 17 Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited forward locations in the Central Sector as part of an initiative to ensuring robust infrastructure development in strategically vital border regions, an official said on Monday.

During the visit from November 15 to 17, the Defence Secretary was briefed at Pithoragarh on major operational matters by the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area and Commander 119 (I) Infantry Brigade Group on operational aspects.

During his visit to Navidang, he interacted with the concerned Battalion Commanders and Chief Engineer Project Hirak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

They apprised him on operational aspects and the progress of critical border infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing strategic mobility and strengthening national security.

During the visit, the Defence Secretary was accompanied by Director General Border Roads (DGBR).

The visit underscored the government's commitment to improving connectivity, boosting readiness, and ensuring robust infrastructure development in strategically vital border regions.

Last week, Defence Secretary Singh led the signing of a contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for the procurement of INVAR Anti-tank Missiles at a total cost of Rs 2,095.70 crore, under the 'Buy (Indian)' category.

The contract was signed by senior officials of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and representatives of BDL, which is a state-run defence public sector undertaking, in the presence of Defence Secretary Singh.

According to the MoD, "The procurement of the INVAR Anti-tank Missiles enhances the firepower and lethality of Tank T-90, the mainstay of Armoured Regiments of the Indian Army."

The weapon system is a sophisticated laser-guided anti-tank missile with very high hit probability.

"It is set to transform the conduct of mechanised operations and offer operational advantage against the adversary," the MoD said.

The INVAR Anti-tank Missiles are mechanised infantry weapons fired from the gun barrel of the T90 tank to destroy armoured vehicles equipped with Explosive Reactive Armour.

