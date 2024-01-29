Defence Secretary to co-chair Joint Military Cooperation meeting in Oman

New Delhi, Jan 29 Indian Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane will visit Oman on January 30-31, where he will co-chair the 12th Joint Military Cooperation Committee meeting with its Defence Ministry's Secretary General, Dr Mohammed bin Naseer bin Ali Al-Zaabi, an official statement said on Monday.

During his meetings, Aramane will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives like industry collaboration to further strengthen bilateral engagements.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest, the statement said, adding that the visit will further consolidate defence cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries spanning every sphere of military collaboration, such as bilateral exercises, staff talks, training as well as new and emerging areas.

India and Oman have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security, and both the countries are committed to work under the vision of strategic partnership, it said. The two countries have a common interest in peace and prosperity of the entire region, it added.

