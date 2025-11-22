Defence Secy hails NCC for preparing youth for national service

New Delhi, Nov 22 On the eve of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) 78th Raising Day on Sunday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh lauded the youth organisation’s contributions in multiple spheres, including the drone and Apda Mitra disaster-response training and national service.

Addressing a gathering, the Defence Secretary highlighted the NCC’s flagship initiatives to train the youth in national service and undertaking the Mt. Everest expedition and inclusion of drone and cyber training in the curriculum.

Earlier Singh and Director General NCC Lt Gen Virendra Vats joined a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, an official said.

The observance set the tone for a nationwide celebration that highlighted the NCC’s steadfast role in nation building and youth development.

Three NCC girl cadets from the Tri-Services also laid a wreath and paid homage to the fallen heroes, joining the senior leadership in honouring the nation’s bravehearts.

After the ceremony, the Defence Secretary, DG NCC and the gathering witnessed a band performance by NCC cadets drawn from various Delhi schools, adding a ceremonial touch to the commemoration.

From its establishment in 1948 with just 20,000 cadets, the NCC has grown into the world’s largest uniformed youth organisation with 20 lakh cadets, including an increase of 6 lakh cadets between 2014 and 2025. Today, its footprint extends to 713 out of India’s 780 districts, making it one of the most widely represented youth institutions in the country.

Across states and Union Territories, cadets commemorated the day through a series of public-service initiatives like blood donation drives, tree plantation activities, ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaigns and anti-drug awareness programmes under Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan.

These efforts demonstrated the organisation’s continued focus on community engagement, environmental protection and social responsibility.

As the NCC observes its 77th anniversary, it continues to evolve as a vibrant and future-ready organisation, preparing disciplined, socially aware and technologically skilled youth committed to strengthening a Viksit Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor