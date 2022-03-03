DefExpo 2022: Airbus to display 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' portfolio

Global aerospace firm Airbus will be displaying its comprehensive range of defence and space capabilities at DefExpo 2022, India's flagship defence exhibition, to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from March 10 to 14.

In a press statement, the firm informed that scale models of the versatile A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft as well as the multi-role AS565 MBe (Panther) and H225M helicopters will be displayed among other products and services at the Airbus booth in Hall 12, Stand R10 and R11.

"The company, with a strong legacy of working with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and its commercial arm NewSpace India Ltd, will also display its extensive space systems portfolio, including its range of EO satellites that can serve the requirements of the Indian armed forces," they said.

Airbus, as per the press release, is actively supporting the modernisation goals of the Indian armed forces and remains committed to making India meet the ambition of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India).

"Airbus' commitment to building a robust indigenous military-industrial complex is demonstrated by the offer to set up the complete production capability for the Panther helicopter in India in partnership with the Mahindra group," the release read.

In 2021, India formalised the acquisition of 56 Airbus C295 aircraft to replace the Indian Air Force (IAF) legacy AVRO fleet, opening the doors to the first 'Make in India' aircraft manufacturing in the private sector.

"Airbus is walking the talk on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Our C295 programme is a shining example of the transformational partnership and collaboration between the private and public sectors as well as MSMEs. We hope to replicate this win-win model to unlock the full value chain for helicopter manufacturing in India," said Remi Maillard, President and MD, Airbus India and South Asia."As a company, Airbus brings a convincing track record of developing industrial partners in India, and we have demonstrated this in pioneering the growth of the country's commercial aviation industrial ecosystem," he said. At Gandhinagar, the Airbus will also display a model of the Eurostar 3000 satellite and an interactive digital presentation of the S950 optical and S850 radar.

DefExpo-2022 is Asia's largest exhibition on land, naval, and homeland security systems which will showcase India's defence manufacturing capabilities and includes participation from the world's top defence manufacturing companies.

This 12th edition is being held in the capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar from March 10-14 this year and the Defence Ministry said that it is the "biggest ever so far."

DefExpo-2022 will be held in hybrid format, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms to ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees.

The exhibition is being planned in a three-venue format - exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC); Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center (MMCEC) and live demonstration for the public at Sabarmati Riverfront. Safety protocols as instituted by Health Ministry will be ensured and followed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor