Defying the odds: Daughter of fruit seller in Bihar becomes BSF constable

New Delhi, Oct 14 Riya Kumari, the daughter of a fruit seller from Amarpur of Bihar's Banka district, has become a constable in the Border Security Forces (BSF).

Riya Kumari, who faced many challenges in her journey told IANS that she secured this position in her first attempt.

"I cleared the examinations in my first attempt. My father worked very hard to educate me. Even in harsh weather, under the sun and rain, he continued running our fruit shop to ensure I could study," said Riya.

She further said that she completed her education up to the 12th grade and currently pursuing graduation.

"To prepare for the physical fitness test, I went to Bhagalpur. Coming back to the village and receiving such a warm welcome is heartwarming. I have joined the Border Security Force (BSF) as a constable," she added.

She acknowledged that her parents' encouragement was instrumental in her success.

Riya's journey to success was filled with financial difficulties and other challenges, but her parents consistently supported and encouraged her.

"It was their unwavering support that helped me achieve this success," She emphasised and said that every family member contributed to her education, and thus, this success is not hers alone, but a result of the collective efforts of her entire family.

Her mother proudly shared, "My eldest daughter, Riya Kumari, has been selected for the BSF." Riya has two younger brothers, Piyush and Ayush, who are still in school. She is the eldest of three siblings, and with her talent and dedication, she secured her selection in the BSF on her very first attempt. When she returned to the neighbourhood after completing her training, the entire community welcomed her with a grand celebration, laced with music and fanfare."

"Seeing my daughter return home filled me with immense pride and emotion," her mother added.

